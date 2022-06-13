Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

