Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 458.3% from the May 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
