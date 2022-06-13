Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 458.3% from the May 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.