ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 453.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $94,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

