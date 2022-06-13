Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 12,413 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

KKR traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.33. 31,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,907. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

