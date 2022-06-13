Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 13,697 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 78,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

