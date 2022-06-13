Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.65. 79,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,746. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

