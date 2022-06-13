Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.37.

NFLX stock traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.35. 118,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.