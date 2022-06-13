Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,584,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.69. 35,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

