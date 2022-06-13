Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 91,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,045. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

