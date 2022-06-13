Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,364 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

