Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

GNRC traded down $18.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

