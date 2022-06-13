Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 473,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 108,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,966. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

