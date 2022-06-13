Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,768 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,432,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.50. 32,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average is $233.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

