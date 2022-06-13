Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,605 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $19.27 on Monday, hitting $374.57. 78,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.