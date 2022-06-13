ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) & Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Head to Head Analysis

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Volta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 8.87 -$103.69 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 11.44 -$276.60 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Volatility and Risk

ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADS-TEC Energy and Volta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33 Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38

ADS-TEC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.49%. Volta has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 219.57%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than ADS-TEC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats Volta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

