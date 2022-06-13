Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AVK opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

