Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:AVK opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
