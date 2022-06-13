AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.30.

AGCO opened at $117.85 on Friday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,522.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

