AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.43

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 54382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.