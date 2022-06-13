Akropolis Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and $68.17 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

