Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 8812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Specifically, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

