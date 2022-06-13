Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 172 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 550,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $129.00 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

