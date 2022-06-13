Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.86.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $276.26 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

