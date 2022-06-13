Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock stock opened at $603.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $762.67. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

