Albion Financial Group UT Buys 482 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

JUST opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

