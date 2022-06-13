Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

