Albion Financial Group UT Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 40.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

