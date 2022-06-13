Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,915,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Paychex by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paychex by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

