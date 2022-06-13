Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 3,272 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

SO stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

