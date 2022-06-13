Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 652 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 76,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.90 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

