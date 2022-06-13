Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.65 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $184.20.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

