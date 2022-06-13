Alchemy Pay 1-Day Volume Tops $8.12 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00281127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003314 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

