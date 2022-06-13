Aleph.im Market Cap Achieves $54.38 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and $1.43 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.23 or 1.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001871 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

