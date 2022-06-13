Aleph.im Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.23 or 1.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.