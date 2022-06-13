Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $10.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,262,078. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

