Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $245.10

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $245.10 and last traded at $247.34, with a volume of 4774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.06.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.39.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

