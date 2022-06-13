Allegheny and Western Railway (OTC:AWRY) Plans Dividend of $3.00

Allegheny and Western Railway (OTC:AWRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

OTC:AWRY opened at $91.00 on Monday. Allegheny and Western Railway has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00.

Get Allegheny and Western Railway alerts:

About Allegheny and Western Railway (Get Rating)

Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a railway services and shortline railroad company that provides railroad transportation services. The company focuses on leasing, purchasing, and/or operating shortline railroads. It provides access to range of locomotives from small industrial units to large, high-horsepower road engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny and Western Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny and Western Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.