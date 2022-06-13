Allegheny and Western Railway (OTC:AWRY) Plans Dividend of $3.00

Allegheny and Western Railway (OTC:AWRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
OTC:AWRY opened at $91.00 on Monday. Allegheny and Western Railway has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00.
