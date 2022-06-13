AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 75.9% in May

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period.

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,364. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

