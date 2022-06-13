Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

AHPI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

