Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0761 dividend. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

