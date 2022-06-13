Allstate Corp Buys 47,801 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

