Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,464 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $43.09. 257,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

