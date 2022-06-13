Allstate Corp Has $10.47 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 279.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.35. 10,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.