Allstate Corp Has $10.47 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 279.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $7.66 on Monday, reaching $243.35. 10,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average is $252.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

