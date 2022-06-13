Allstate Corp Has $11.69 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.20. 133,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,158. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

