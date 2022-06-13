Allstate Corp Has $11.97 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,194 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.85. 23,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

