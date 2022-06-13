Allstate Corp Has $12.91 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,635 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977,600. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

