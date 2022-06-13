Allstate Corp Has $16.12 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 347.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of CVX traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.38. 149,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,425,694. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

