Allstate Corp Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allstate Corp increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 347.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $326.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

