Allstate Corp Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 355.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,608 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

